Shell Asset Management Co. Has $766,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

