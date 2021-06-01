Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 318 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.30. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,283,220.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock worth $283,825,973. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

