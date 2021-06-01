Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,672 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $46,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.