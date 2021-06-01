Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 25,320 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 548.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.