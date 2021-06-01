Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $6,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $6,055,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,009 shares of company stock valued at $907,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

