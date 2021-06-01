Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

