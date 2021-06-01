Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 548.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in FOX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in FOX by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.