Shard (SHARD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,856.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Shard has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $56,856.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shard has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.