Sether (SETH) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Sether has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $6,739.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 85,122,018.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00146935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.01011635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.53 or 0.09786947 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.