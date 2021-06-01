Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Get Senior alerts:

LON:SNR traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147.50 ($1.93). 2,688,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £618.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.41. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15).

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.