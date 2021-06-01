SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 837,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,530 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,439 in the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

