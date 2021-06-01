Segantii Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815,000 shares during the quarter. Lufax accounts for about 1.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Lufax worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

LU has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

