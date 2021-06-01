Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,637,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,156,000. Autohome makes up 6.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of Autohome at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.