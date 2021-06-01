Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

