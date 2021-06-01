Securian Asset Management Inc Has $714,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

