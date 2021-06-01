Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

