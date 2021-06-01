Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 28,600 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INN. Raymond James raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

