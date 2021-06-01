Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of STNG opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

