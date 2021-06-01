Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

