Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 82.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 870,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after buying an additional 132,037 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 170,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,085,000.

SCHD stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

