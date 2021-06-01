Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

SDGR stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. 487,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -397.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,040,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $445,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,164,027 shares of company stock worth $87,053,726 in the last ninety days.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

