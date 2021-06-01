SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

