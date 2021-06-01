Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.26. Sasol shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2,874 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sasol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

