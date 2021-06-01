Saputo (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (TSE:SAP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$41.25 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The company has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.88.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

