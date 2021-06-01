Saputo (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (TSE:SAP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$41.25 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The company has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
