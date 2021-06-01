Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 235,366 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810,766 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,366 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $141,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. 9,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,617. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.