Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $202.86 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,683,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $202,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 121,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,181. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

