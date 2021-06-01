Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $151,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,878. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

