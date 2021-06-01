RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGLXY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

