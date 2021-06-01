Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,766 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.89% of ePlus worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ePlus by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 20.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

