Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $563.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

