Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 113.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

