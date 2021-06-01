Royce & Associates LP Has $11.31 Million Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 269.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725,912 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

