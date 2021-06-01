Royce & Associates LP Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.21% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

