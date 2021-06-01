Royce & Associates LP Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.52% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

