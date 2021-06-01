Royal Bank of Canada Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.90.
BURL stock opened at $323.37 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
