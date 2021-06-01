Royal Bank of Canada Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.90.

BURL stock opened at $323.37 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

