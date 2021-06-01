Royal Bank of Canada Increases Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $49.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

NYSE:DRE opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $57,418,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

