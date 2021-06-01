Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

