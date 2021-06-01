Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of RY stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

