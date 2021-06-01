Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.20 ($61.41) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.24. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

