Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 145 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

