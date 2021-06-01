Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $363.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

