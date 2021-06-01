Rossmore Private Capital Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

NYSE PH opened at $308.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

