Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,179 shares of company stock worth $66,353,235. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $346.71 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.69 and its 200-day moving average is $355.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

