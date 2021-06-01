Robert Lambert Sells 400,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £284,000 ($371,047.82).

JSE opened at GBX 71.07 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £327.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.15. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

