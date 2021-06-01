Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

