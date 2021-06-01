RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIOCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7933 per share. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

