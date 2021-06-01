Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,714 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Semtech were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Semtech by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

SMTC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

