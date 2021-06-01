Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,308.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,208.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,398.20 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.