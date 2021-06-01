Reviewing Nikola (NKLA) & Its Competitors

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nikola to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Nikola Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This table compares Nikola and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 -$384.31 million -12.57 Nikola Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

Nikola’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nikola and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40 Nikola Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 90.14%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nikola rivals beat Nikola on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

