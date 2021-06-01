Reviewing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $53.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.73%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.75, suggesting that its share price is 675% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 2.59 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -76.90 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

